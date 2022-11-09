126,800 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Acquired by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in American International Group by 139.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 60.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.05. 27,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,954,070. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average of $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

