14,839 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,839 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,537,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,531,000 after purchasing an additional 173,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SBA Communications by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,150,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,345,000 after purchasing an additional 307,233 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,442,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,473,000 after purchasing an additional 156,278 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,885,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,933,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 45.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,344,000 after buying an additional 652,954 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBA Communications Trading Down 1.4 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.78. The company had a trading volume of 18,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,869. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 0.46.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.