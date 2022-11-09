1,815 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 237,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services Announces Dividend

RSG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,987. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.68 and a 200 day moving average of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.