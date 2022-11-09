1eco (1ECO) Price Hits $1.57 on Top Exchanges

1eco (1ECO) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 9th. 1eco has a total market cap of $103.30 million and approximately $2,321.00 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1eco token can now be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00009281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1eco has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1eco alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.06 or 0.00547357 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,847.28 or 0.28510938 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.

1eco Token Profile

1eco’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,618,653 tokens. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1eco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. 1eco’s official website is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/.

Buying and Selling 1eco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1eco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1eco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1eco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1eco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.