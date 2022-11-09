309,966 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Purchased by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 309,966 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,070,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Insider Activity

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.36. 556,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,856,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average is $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.95.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

