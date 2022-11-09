31,062 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Acquired by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Citigroup lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.55. 53,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,197,316. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average of $82.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

