3,321 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after buying an additional 1,322,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,185,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,266,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,663,000 after purchasing an additional 133,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE MSI opened at $256.80 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.77 and its 200 day moving average is $227.56.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.43.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

