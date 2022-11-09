36,195 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Bought by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 36,195 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 130.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 142,053 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $57,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 759,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 47,713 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,422 shares of company stock worth $751,113 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,325,977. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

