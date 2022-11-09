38,084 Shares in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Bought by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,304,609 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,028,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783,876 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,791,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $674,559,000 after purchasing an additional 113,279 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,930,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $617,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,963,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $466,903,000 after buying an additional 491,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,185,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $475,379,000 after buying an additional 755,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TU shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.94.

TU traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,264. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 90.35%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

