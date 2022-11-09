3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Trading Up 15.4%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) was up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.92. Approximately 24,661 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,023,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DDD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Transactions at 3D Systems

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $68,076.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,383.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 3D Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.