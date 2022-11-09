4,400 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International Profile

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,583,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,745,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.78.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.