5,208 Shares in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Bought by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 6,433.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 825,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,285,000 after acquiring an additional 812,625 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3,163.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 205,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $2,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,694,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,384,179.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $5,794,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,680,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,384,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $2,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,694,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,384,179.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,446,500. Company insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BYD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,657. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average of $54.44. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.84.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.