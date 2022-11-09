5,770 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $67.70. The company had a trading volume of 42,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,736. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 74.73, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day moving average of $77.61. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $99.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

