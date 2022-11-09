650 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Bought by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 650 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,157,000 after acquiring an additional 824,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,827,000 after acquiring an additional 136,976 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,054,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,790,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,080 shares of company stock worth $3,431,162. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $393.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.42.

NYSE:DECK traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $336.09. The company had a trading volume of 11,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,780. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $448.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $339.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.77.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

