7,400 Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $48,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $61,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

CNQ traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $59.59. The company had a trading volume of 78,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,042. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.26. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6237 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.