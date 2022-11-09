882 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Purchased by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in American Tower by 124.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 134,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,721,000 after acquiring an additional 74,405 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Tower by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in American Tower by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 56.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Trading Down 1.0 %

American Tower stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,535. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.55. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The stock has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

