AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.24

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.

AAON has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years. AAON has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AAON to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

AAON Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AAON stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.46. 3,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,733. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AAON has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $83.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.33 million. AAON had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $442,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,468.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $61,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $442,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,468.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,998 shares of company stock worth $3,815,349 in the last three months. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 46.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AAON by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAON. CJS Securities assumed coverage on AAON in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AAON to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

