Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.28-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKR. TheStreet downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.83.

AKR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 448,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,502. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,363,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,255,000 after buying an additional 303,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,842,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,263,000 after buying an additional 316,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,635,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,028,000 after buying an additional 673,006 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,200,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,702,000 after buying an additional 123,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,789,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,452,000 after purchasing an additional 318,158 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

