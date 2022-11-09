Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.28-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKR. TheStreet downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.83.
Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
AKR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 448,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,502. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.