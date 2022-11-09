Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.78.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.1 %

Insider Activity

ATVI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.96. 57,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,539,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.88.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

