AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.63% from the stock’s current price.

AHCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ:AHCO traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,053. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $727.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.27 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,296,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,633,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,296,478 shares in the company, valued at $290,633,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 106,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,776.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,462,993 shares of company stock valued at $30,856,461. Company insiders own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 11,650,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,627 shares in the last quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.3% during the second quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. now owns 8,906,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,666,000 after buying an additional 760,499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 33.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,254,000 after buying an additional 1,887,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,224,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 34.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,399,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after acquiring an additional 876,148 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

