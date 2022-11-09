Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells $27,222.96 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $27,222.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $742,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.94. 107,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $112.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average is $90.74.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 109.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth $6,639,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3.7% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

