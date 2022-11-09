Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,276 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Adobe by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,101 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $731,509,000 after buying an additional 677,383 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,105,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $503,914,000 after buying an additional 517,000 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after buying an additional 493,304 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $3.27 on Wednesday, hitting $298.90. 77,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,408. The firm has a market cap of $138.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

