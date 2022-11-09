Adshares (ADS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $790,693.77

Adshares (ADS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Adshares has a market cap of $47.62 million and approximately $790,693.77 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00008873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00010158 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00022095 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00006435 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002728 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000680 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,089,127 coins. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

