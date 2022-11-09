ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the communications equipment provider on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

ADTRAN has a payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ADTRAN to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

ADTRAN Price Performance

ADTN traded down $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.19. 1,104,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,635. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $897.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at ADTRAN

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on ADTRAN to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

In related news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $652,984.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1,039.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 335,872 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 32.8% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 661,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,214,000 after buying an additional 163,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,292,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,998,000 after acquiring an additional 152,474 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 134,452 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 1st quarter valued at $1,513,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Featured Stories

