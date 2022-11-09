Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $15,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 3.4 %

AAP stock traded down $6.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.46 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.18.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

