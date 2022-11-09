Advance Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Advance Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 56,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,403. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.