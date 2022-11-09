Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $259,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 170.6% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $8.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.85. 992,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,072,596. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.18. The company has a market cap of $343.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

