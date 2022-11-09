Advance Capital Management Inc. Purchases 384 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.15. 360,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,952,216. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

