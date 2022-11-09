Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Boosted by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 5.7% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.42.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 6.2 %

AMD traded down $3.93 on Wednesday, reaching $59.92. 62,857,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,940,469. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day moving average is $82.71. The company has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

