Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $12.08 Million Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 353,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $12,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter worth $311,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 11.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 35.4% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,963,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,024,000 after buying an additional 513,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 10.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 88.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 101,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries Stock Performance

SJI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.91. 9,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $35.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

See Also

