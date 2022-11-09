Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 3.4 %

TSN traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.45. The company had a trading volume of 60,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,453. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

