Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,549 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $11,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Cowen increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $425.43. 7,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,411. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $451.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $409.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.