Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 55,923 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,923 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Vector Group worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vector Group by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $160,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VGR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,958. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.09. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $17.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

