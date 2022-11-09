Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,986 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.7 %

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

NYSE:MLM traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,658. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.51 and a 200-day moving average of $333.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

