Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,292,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 76,545 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 29.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 19.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 60,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 135.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 72,058 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Down 2.3 %

NML stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.83. 3,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,577. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $7.46.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

