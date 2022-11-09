Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 77,318 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 21.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Williams Companies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,821,232. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.