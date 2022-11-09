AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 333.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $149.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.60 and a 200-day moving average of $100.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

