AdvisorShares Investments LLC Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after buying an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $941,938,000 after purchasing an additional 93,153 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,236,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $800,336,000 after purchasing an additional 398,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.85. 75,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,214. The stock has a market cap of $205.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.50 and a 200 day moving average of $251.45. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $279.52.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

