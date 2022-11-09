AdvisorShares Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,304 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

RCI Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $81.51. 1,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,322. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.69. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $46.49 and a 52 week high of $94.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.69.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $70.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.23 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 23.73%. Research analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 12th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 4.99%.

RCI Hospitality Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

