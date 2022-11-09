AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 3,276 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $72.07. 97,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,539,016. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.88. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

