Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.25

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.25 and last traded at $50.23, with a volume of 10850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 22.96%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,651,977.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

