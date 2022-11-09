Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the period. Aflac makes up 2.0% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Willis Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.09% of Aflac worth $32,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Aflac by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,787,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,268,000 after buying an additional 127,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,590,000 after buying an additional 72,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Aflac by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,753,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,337,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Aflac by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,752,000 after buying an additional 58,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.48. The company had a trading volume of 97,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,728. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $68.48.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

