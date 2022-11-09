Aflac (NYSE:AFL) to Repurchase 100,000,000 Shares

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AFL traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,055,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,878. Aflac has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $68.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

