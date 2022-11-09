AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

AgroFresh Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $147.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AgroFresh Solutions ( NASDAQ:AGFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,170,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 97,100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 199,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 30.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

