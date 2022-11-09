AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.
AgroFresh Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AGFS opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $147.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,170,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 97,100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 199,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 30.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AgroFresh Solutions
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.
