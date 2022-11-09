Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AIRI opened at $5.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $17.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
About Air Industries Group
