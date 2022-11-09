Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Increased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,201. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.22. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on APD shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

