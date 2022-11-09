Aire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,328 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.

VSS traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,353. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.57. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $140.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

