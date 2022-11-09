Aire Advisors LLC Buys 7,500 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Aire Advisors LLC raised its stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of IonQ by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IonQ by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 541,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 131,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of IonQ by 446.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 92,171 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IONQ shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IonQ to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IonQ from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $39,467.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,399.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $39,467.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,399.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $27,667.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 244,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,370.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,819 shares of company stock worth $107,815 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IONQ traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.79. 76,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,888,259. The company has a market cap of $949.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $35.90.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 1,470.75%.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

