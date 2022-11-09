Aire Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 563 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.52. 37,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,408. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

