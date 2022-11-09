Aire Advisors LLC Has $264,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 89.9% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $167.00. 38,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,820,039. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $199.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.